Katy Perry Reveals New Super Shorter Hairdo On Instagram

By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry showed off her new super-short haircut online on Monday. The “Firework” star already dyed her dark-brown hair a shocking platinum blonde and cut it into a funky pixie hairdo last month.
Now, with the new hairstyle, the singer is going shorter and spiker than ever before.
Posting on social media, Perry captioned her photo, writing “✨fifth element flow✨” seemingly referring to the 1997 sci-fi thriller, “The Fifth Element,” in which Bruce Willis sports a short blonde hairdo.
Check out the new look below:
