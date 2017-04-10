Napa Police Seek Man Suspected Of Stealing $7,000 Necklace

April 10, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: Jewelry, Napa, Robbery

NAPA (CBS SF) – Police are seeking a man who allegedly took a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Napa jewelry store earlier this month, police said Saturday.

On Apr. 1, a man walked into a jewelry store in town and tried on a necklace worth $7,000. The man then ran out of the store, according to police.
His image was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Napa police at (707) 257-9223.

