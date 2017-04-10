San Jose Man Gets 10 Years For Trafficking Heroin

April 10, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Drug Trafficking, Heroin, Ramon Daniel Quezada, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A San Jose man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in a conspiracy to possess and distribute heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ramon Daniel Quezada, 26, admitted that in April and May of 2016 he was living with two people with whom he sold methamphetamine and heroin.  Quezada also acknowledged selling and distributing methamphetamine, communicating with potential buyers and arranging sales, prosecutors said.

On May 27, Quezada was at his home and in possession of a firearm when law enforcement agents searched the residence and found 1,745 grams of methamphetamine and more than 1,000 grams of heroin, prosecutors said.

On July 7, a federal grand jury indicted Quezada and his co-conspirators. Quezada was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. He pleaded guilty to the heroin charges and the methamphetamine charges were dismissed, prosecutors said.

In addition to his prison term, Quezada was ordered to serve a five-year period of supervised release, and was ordered to forfeit a handgun and assorted magazines and ammunition.

Prosecutors said Quezada is currently in custody and will be serving his sentence immediately.

