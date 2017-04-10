Vandals Party, Then Smash Up Brand New Million Dollar Homes In SJ Hills

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Vandals smashed up several brand new multi-million dollar homes in the hills above East San Jose.

It happened at a high-end development on Rosemar Court. Three of the homes were up for sale; three were under construction.

The brazen break-ins happened before a potential buyer could move in even a single piece of furniture.

“I don’t why someone would do this. What’s the purpose? What’s the reason?” asked Jim Osiakowski, owner of Atlas Painting.

“A bunch of cars rolled up, they jumped out, smashed the doors in, threw a party and then just started to beat the place up,” said construction worker Sterling Kley.

The contractor estimates the vandals caused more than $50,000 in damage, ransacking cabinets and appliances, and breaking windows throughout the new subdivision.

This isn’t the first time a home under renovation or construction has been targeted.

Last July, just a few miles away, a bottle-throwing mob clashed with police when they were caught inside a home that was empty and under renovation.

Officially, San Jose police say their crime stats don’t distinguish between break-ins at new versus existing homes.

But the homebuilders believe they were caught up in a troubling trend of vandals willing to destroy in minutes what took months to build.

“A lot work was put into this. Now, it’s all trashed. It’s sad. It’s pointless,” said Osiakowski.