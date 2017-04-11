California’s Solar Energy Sets Power Supply Record

April 11, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: California, Department of Energy, power supply, Renewable Energy, Solar energy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new estimate from the U.S. government shows that California met its goal to produce about half the state’s electricity from renewable sources for three hours on March 11.

The estimate comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s statistics division.

The division used data from the California Independent System Operator, which manages the electricity grid across 80 percent of California and part of Nevada.

The record was set when almost 40 percent of the electricity flowing across the grid came from large-scale solar power plants.

