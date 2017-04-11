Carpool Karaoke Gets Second Primetime Special

April 11, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: James Corden, Primetime Special, The Late Late Show

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – There are plenty of great moments from James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show. From Justin Bieber and Corden switching outfits to Corden donning an iconic Sia wig, fans cannot get enough of the hilarity.

Now, CBS will present a new The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, featuring an all-new video, Toddlerography and Corden’s favorite moments from the show May 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

This will be the second primetime special for Corden, after he earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special for last year’s performance.

