CHP Bust Dirt Bike Rider For Reckless Driving

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dirt biker captured on video by a California Highway Patrol aircraft as he allegedly joined several other bikers on a wild ride through San Francisco, running stop signs and red lights, impeding traffic and riding on the sidewalk has been arrested, authorities announced Tuesday.

The CHP said 18-year-old Ronet A. Sanidad was arrested Sunday after he was tracked down with the aid of a law enforcement aircraft. He has been charged with felony reckless evading, reckless driving, conspiracy to commit a crime, and tampering with a vehicle identification number.

Investigators said that a CHP aircraft spotted a group of 8-10 dirt bikers riding recklessly on San Francisco city streets at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Ad officers closed in, the bikers broke up and fled. The aircraft was able to track one of the fleeing riders to the area of Gould St. and Paul Ave. in San Francisco.

The suspect rode into a grassy area, hid his bike behind a vehicle and then raced across the street and crawled under a car. As he ran on foot, he tossed off clothing that could have identified him.

The aircraft directed ground units to the hiding suspect, who was taken into custody. The motorcycle was seized and it was discovered that the vehicle ID number had been altered.