Firefighters Battle Blaze At Building In San Francisco’s Financial District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A three story building containing a business and several residential units was evacuated Tuesday night in San Francisco’s Financial District after a two-alarm fire broke out inside the building’s basement, according to a fire spokesman.

The blaze was initially reported at 8:40 p.m. at 662 Clay St., San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and learned the fire had broken out in a storage room in the basement.

#041217WF2 2nd Alarm UPDATE this fire is under control w/ no injuries fire isolated to lower level Hopeful tenants will be able to reoccupy pic.twitter.com/WUWlsDLYZn — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) April 12, 2017

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze isolated to the building’s lower level and eventually placed it under control, according to Baxter.

The upper levels of the building sustained smoke damage, Baxter said.

No injuries were reported.

The addresses 664 and 668 Clay St. are also part of the building, which contains single residential occupancy units on the upper levels, housing between 60 and 64 tenants, according to Baxter.

Fire officials are currently assessing whether residents can return to the building. In the case that they can’t, the American Red Cross has offered to help the residents with shelter.San Francisco Municipal Railway officials said riders on the eastbound 1-California bus line may see delays.

