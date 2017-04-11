Man Shot At Fremont Officers Before He Was Killed, Police Say

FREMONT (CBS SF) – A person who was fatally shot by police late Sunday night in Fremont allegedly fired a gun at police before officers fatally shot him, police said.

The incident began at 11:37 p.m. when an East Bay Regional Parks police officer stopped a vehicle carrying several occupants near the 7-Eleven store located at 35015 Fremont Blvd., according to police.

The parks officer called Fremont police for assistance.

When Fremont officers arrived, they learned that an armed male suspect had fled from the vehicle to the rear of a nearby business.

The officers located the suspect across the street in an alleyway behind the Walgreens store located at 3860 Decoto Road on top of a box truck vehicle, police said.

The suspect then fired his weapon at police, prompting the officers to return fire. Medical personnel pronounced the male suspect dead at the scene, according to police.

The incident marks the third fatal shooting involving Fremont officers this year.

On Feb. 5, officers fatally shot 45-year-old Fremont resident Nana Adomako after an altercation with an officer responding to a battery call.

Then on March 14, officers fatally shot a 16-year-old Elena Mondragon of Antioch, who was later revealed to have been pregnant. Fremont officers had spotted a vehicle in which Mondragon was a passenger in Hayward. The vehicle had been reported stolen and was allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies.

Officers fired at the vehicle after the vehicle’s driver struck their patrol car.

An investigation into Sunday’s incident remains under investigation.

