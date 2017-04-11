Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Preserve Museum’s Muppets Puppets

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A power couple in the world of Jim Henson’s blockbuster hit “The Muppets” announced on Tuesday that they are calling it quits. Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy explained they are splitting up in an amicable way.“After careful thought, thoughtful consideration and considerable squabbling, we have made the difficult decision to terminate our romantic relationship,” according to former couple. “We will continue to work together on television, however, our personal lives are now distinct and separate. We will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs, et al.”Both Miss Piggy and Kermit posted their full statement to Twitter.