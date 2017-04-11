Man Accused Of Child Molestation Of Relatives At His Santa Cruz Home

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police arrested a man last week in Santa Cruz on suspicion of molesting multiple juveniles in his home, and are asking the public for help identifying additional victims.
According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, officers arrested 53-year-old Gerardo Garcia Gandara of Santa Cruz on April 4.
The arrest stemmed from molestation allegations brought by Gandara’s female relatives.
According to police, Gandara allegedly sexually abused the victims as children at his home on Chestnut Street in Santa Cruz between 1978 and 2007. The female victims were between the ages of 3 and 11 years old, police said.
Gandara was arraigned Monday on multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration of a juvenile, police said.
Police believe there are more victims of sexual abuse by Gandara in the area. Police are asking that the victims and their families contact the Santa Cruz Police Department at (831) 420-5820.
