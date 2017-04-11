Medical Marijuana Delivery Service Resumes In San Jose

SAN JOSE (KCBS) – Medical marijuana delivery is once again available in San Jose after being banned for a time.

Prior to San Jose’s ban, which went into effect in 2015, there were many people using the Eaze app, which facilitates medical cannabis transactions.

“A lot of people are excited to see it come back,” Hector Gonzalez, Director of Operations at the Guild marijuana dispensary, told KCBS.

“Some folks simply don’t have the access, whether it’s to public transportation, or for any other means. Anything that helps provide additional access to this is a good thing,” Gonzalez said.

Just Guild and Elmental Wellness are allowed to do delivery. Before being licensed, San Jose requires permitting, background checks for drivers, and vehicle inspections.

“The city was very thorough in making sure that only those acceptable drivers and programs were allowed, which may be why there is only two that have gone through the system so far,” Gonzalez said.

Drivers have dual dash cameras in their cars. The Eaze app is licensed to the dispensaries.

“There is no additional cost for the delivery,” Gonzalez said.

The Eaze app now serves the entire Bay Area.