Space Heater Dispute Triggered Gruesome San Bruno Murder

April 11, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Benjamin "Benny" Roybal, Crime, David Stubblefield, dismemberment, Murder, San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF & AP) — Authorities say the killing and dismembering of a San Bruno man last week was sparked by a dispute over the sale of a space heater.

Assistant District Attorney Albert Serrato said that during the dispute over the space heater, 50-year-old David Stubblefield used pepper spray on the victim and then shot him in the chest, killing him.

Stubblefield was being held in San Mateo County jail on murder, robbery, burglary, the unlawful use and possession of tear gas and a felon in illegal possession of handgun charges. His bail has been set at $10 million.

He has been charged with the murder of his neighbor, 70-year-old Benjamin “Benny” Roybal.

After Roybal was reported missing, police investigated his disappearance. The investigation led to Stubblefield’s San Bruno home, where Serrato said authorities found dismembered body parts in buckets full of chemicals in both the backyard and inside the home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia