Space Heater Dispute Triggered Gruesome San Bruno Murder

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF & AP) — Authorities say the killing and dismembering of a San Bruno man last week was sparked by a dispute over the sale of a space heater.

Assistant District Attorney Albert Serrato said that during the dispute over the space heater, 50-year-old David Stubblefield used pepper spray on the victim and then shot him in the chest, killing him.

Stubblefield was being held in San Mateo County jail on murder, robbery, burglary, the unlawful use and possession of tear gas and a felon in illegal possession of handgun charges. His bail has been set at $10 million.

He has been charged with the murder of his neighbor, 70-year-old Benjamin “Benny” Roybal.

After Roybal was reported missing, police investigated his disappearance. The investigation led to Stubblefield’s San Bruno home, where Serrato said authorities found dismembered body parts in buckets full of chemicals in both the backyard and inside the home.