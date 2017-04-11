Suspect Fatally Shot By Fremont Police Identified

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect who was fatally shot by Fremont police late Sunday night after he allegedly fired at them first was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau Tuesday as 24-year-old Roger Perez of Orinda.

The incident began at 11:37 p.m. Sunday when an East Bay Regional Park District police officer stopped a vehicle carrying several occupants near the 7-Eleven store located at 35015 Fremont Blvd., according to police.

The park district officer called Fremont police for assistance and one of the car’s occupants, later identified as Perez, ran from the car with a gun to the rear of a nearby business, police said.

The officers located Perez across the street in an alleyway behind the Walgreens store at 3860 Decoto Road on top of a box truck vehicle, police said.

Perez then allegedly fired his weapon at police, prompting the officers to return fire. Medical personnel pronounced Perez dead at the scene, according to police.

The incident marks the third fatal shooting involving Fremont officers this year.

On Feb. 5, officers fatally shot 45-year-old Fremont resident Nana Adomako after an altercation with an officer responding to a battery call.

Then on March 14, officers fatally shot 16-year-old Elena Mondragon of Antioch, who was later revealed to have been pregnant. Fremont officers had spotted a vehicle in which Mondragon was a passenger in Hayward. The vehicle had been reported stolen and was allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies.

Officers fired at the vehicle after the vehicle’s driver struck their patrol car, police said.

