Equipment Problem In Transbay Tube Causes Major BART Delays Systemwide

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART officials were reporting major delays systemwide due to an equipment problem in the Transbay Tube Wednesday afternoon.

The delay was first announced at 3:41 p.m. and initially affected passengers heading to the East Bay.

At about 4 p.m. BART said there was also a 10-minute westbound delay between all East Bay stations and San Francisco and Peninsula stations due to the equipment problem.

Just after 4:00 p.m. BART said there were major delays across the system. By about 4:20 p.m., the train causing the problem was rolled out of the Transbay Tube.

You know it isn't good when they won't let people into the station because the platform is too full. Major @SFBART delays in SF. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/Jc8ATzh2CL — Ryan Quintana (@Ryan_Quintana) April 12, 2017

@SFBART that was stopped in the Transbay Tube is out of the way and headed to a pocket track in Oakland. Delays should be diminishing — SFBART (@SFBART) April 12, 2017

BART said the brakes on the train had locked up and that there was no danger to passengers.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.