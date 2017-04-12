Equipment Problem In Transbay Tube Causes Major BART Delays Systemwide

April 12, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Equipment Problem, Major BART Delay

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART officials were reporting major delays systemwide due to an equipment problem in the Transbay Tube Wednesday afternoon.

The delay was first announced at 3:41 p.m. and initially affected passengers heading to the East Bay.

At about 4 p.m. BART said there was also a 10-minute westbound delay between all East Bay stations and San Francisco and Peninsula stations due to the equipment problem.

Just after 4:00 p.m. BART said there were major delays across the system. By about 4:20 p.m., the train causing the problem was rolled out of the Transbay Tube.

BART said the brakes on the train had locked up and that there was no danger to passengers.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia