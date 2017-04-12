Oakland Man Critical After Being Hit By Car In Fruitvale

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man is in critical condition at a hospital after a vehicle hit him and his dog in Oakland’s Fruitvale district on Tuesday night, according to police.
The man and his dog were struck by a vehicle in the 2900 block of Fruitvale Avenue around 8:15 p.m., police said.
The man was taken to a hospital. Police haven’t released any information about the dog’s condition.
No one has been arrested in connection with the collision, according to police.
