Orlando Bloom Confirms He Is Still Friends With Katy Perry

"It's good. We're all grown-up." April 12, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Still Friends

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – After around a year of dating, superstars Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split up this past February. Now, in an interview with Elle UK, Bloom confirms he is still friendly with his former flame.

“We’re friends,” Bloom explained. “It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don’t have to be about hate.”

The initial breakup and aftermath prompted Perry to take to social media with a similar stance, writing, “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia