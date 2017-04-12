San Jose Police Officer Crashes SUV Into Big-Rig On Hwy 84

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was hospitalized after he crashed his vehicle into a big-rig on a highway in Livermore Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.

According to CHP officer Derek Reed, the police officer was driving home in his personal SUV.

At 12:10 a.m., the officer rear-ended a big-rig on eastbound state Highway 84 just north of Ruby Hill Drive. The big-rig had stopped because of construction on the highway, Reed said.

The SUV caught on fire, and CHP officers who were already at the scene used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze. They managed to get the police officer out of the vehicle, which was totaled, Reed said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No one else was injured in the crash, Reed said.

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions for a short time. The scene was cleared at 1:30 a.m., Reed said.

