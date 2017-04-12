Santa Rosa Cab Driver Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Passenger

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon for allegedly sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in his taxi cab in December.

Mehari Beyene Tekle, 42, allegedly assaulted the woman as he was taking her home from the Graton Resort and Casino near Rohnert Park on Dec. 18, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was intoxicated and could not giver her consent, the CHP said.

The CHP’s Golden Gate Division’s Special Investigations unit identified Tekle as the suspect based on interviews, video evidence and DNA, the CHP said.

Tekle was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and is being held under $100,000 bail in the Sonoma County Jail.

The Sonoma County District Attorney has charged him with sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim. His arraignment is Wednesday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.

