Santa Rosa Cab Driver Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Passenger

April 12, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Graton Casino, Santa Rosa, Sexual assault

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon for allegedly sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in his taxi cab in December.

Mehari Beyene Tekle, 42, allegedly assaulted the woman as he was taking her home from the Graton Resort and Casino near Rohnert Park on Dec. 18, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was intoxicated and could not giver her consent, the CHP said.

The CHP’s Golden Gate Division’s Special Investigations unit identified Tekle as the suspect based on interviews, video evidence and DNA, the CHP said.

Tekle was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and is being held under $100,000 bail in the Sonoma County Jail.

The Sonoma County District Attorney has charged him with sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim. His arraignment is Wednesday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia