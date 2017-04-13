Family Devestated After Urn Is Stolen From Rental Car In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A family came to the Bay Area to say a last goodbye to their husband and father. Instead, his ashes were stolen from their rental car.

It was supposed to be a trip to celebrate a father’s life, but it was ruined by a crime that’s becoming all too common in San Francisco.

Now there’s a new push to protect tourists.

Mary Wilkinson brought her daughter Julia with her to San Francisco to memorialize her husband.

Instead they’re begging police to take action and find his stolen ashes.

Wilkinson said, “I just want him back.”

Her husband Joe loved San Francisco so they came to experience all his favorite things about this city.

Wilkinson said, “Just enjoy the magic this city has. All that magic was ripped out from under me at 5:15 p.m. yesterday.”

That’s when vandals broke into their rental car inside Anchorage Square Parking Garage at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Her daughter Julia said, “They stole my suitcase, my mom’s wallet but most importantly they stole my father’s ashes and ruined our trip.”

Julia and her mom only left the car there for a few hours while waiting for their Airbnb to open up.

Wilkinson said, “We didn’t leave anything out in plain view, we tried to be smart about it.”

San Francisco Supervisor Norman Yee said, “I’d like to apologize to the family on behalf of the city.”

Just two days ago Yee introduced legislation that would require rental cars to hide logos so they won’t be targeted as frequently.

Yee worries San Francisco’s reputation for break-ins will harm tourism.

Wilkinson says he’s right.

Julia said, “I wanted to move here. I wanted to live here. I wanted to call this home. I do not want to call this home anymore.”