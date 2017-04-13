Fire Roars Through Oakland Homeless Overpass Encampment

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A fast-moving fire roared through one of Oakland’s makeshift homeless encampments underneath the 880 freeway early Thursday, sending residents scrambling for safety.
The Oakland Fire Department said the blaze near East 12th St and 22nd Ave. was reported at about 7:34 a.m. Heavy smoke quickly drifted up on the freeway.
Flames raged through five tent campsites, turning them and the occupants belongings into smoldering piles of ash. All the residents were able to escape, but one dog died in the blaze.
Caltrans was sending an engineering team to the scene to make sure the charred underbelly of the overpass did not suffer any significant damage.
A cause of the blaze remained under investigation.