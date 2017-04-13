Giants Fall To 0-3 In Madison Bumgarner Starts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trevor Story hit a two-run homer and five Colorado pitchers combined on a five-hitter in the Rockies’ 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.

Colorado starter Jon Gray left with a re-aggravated toe injury after allowing one hit in three scoreless innings. Chris Rusin (1-0) pitched the next 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits. Adam Ottavino got four straight outs, Mike Dunn got one more and Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his sixth straight save this season.

Gray originally hurt the big toe on his left foot during spring training. It was unclear whether he reinjured the toe during this game, and the Rockies did not immediately say whether he’ll miss his next start.

Story’s first home run of the season came with two outs in the fourth inning against Giants starter Madison Bumgarner (0-2), who allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out eight. It is the worst start to a season for Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star, since he went 0-6 in his first eight starts in 2011.

Mark Reynolds added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning for the Rockies.

The Giants’ only run came on a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Nunez in the seventh inning.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford was not in the starting lineup for the Giants after driving to Los Angeles on Wednesday night with his wife, Jalynne, to join her family after the death of her oldest sister. He rejoined the team before Thursday night’s game and pinch-hit in the eighth inning, grounding out to first base on the first pitch he saw.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: First baseman Ian Desmond, who broke his left hand during spring training, has started to play catch and take a few ground balls, manager Bud Black said, adding that “these are good signs for Ian.” Desmond is with the team, but no timetable for his return has been set, Black said.

Giants: Catcher Buster Posey is lifting weights and doing some cardio workouts as he recovers from concussion symptoms. Manager Bruce Bochy said he’s optimistic Posey will be able to return April 18 when he comes off the disabled list. “He’s feeling good, he’s doing well,” Bochy said. “We’re going to ramp it up a little bit and see how he does.”

UP NEXT

Rockies: Tyler Anderson starts the second game of the four-game series in San Francisco.

Giants: Johnny Cueto faces the Rockies, against whom he is 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA over his last seven starts. He went 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA in four starts against Colorado last season.

