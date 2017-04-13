San Jose CHP Officers Arrest Suspect In March Hwy 101 Shooting That Injured Teen

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect in a San Jose freeway shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy last month.
Jose Luis Blanco, 33, was arrested at his home in unincorporated San Jose Thursday morning on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CHP.
Two firearms and methamphetamines were found in a search of his home.
Blanco was arrested in connection with a March 16 shooting on northbound Highway 101 that occurred around 6:45 p.m. near Story Road.
A 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat of a car was struck by bullets in the face and back when shots were fired from another vehicle.
The shooting was investigated as gang-related, CHP officials said in March.
Anyone who witnesses a shooting or other crime on the freeway is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to call (800) TELL-CHP.
