S.F., Oakland Mayors Declare April 14 ‘Warriors Friday’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee have declared Friday to be “Warriors Friday” in honor of the Golden State Warriors’ fifth straight appearance in the National Basketball Association playoffs.

Schaaf and Lee said they are encouraging all fans throughout the Bay Area to wear the Warriors’ blue and gold colors on Friday to show their support for the team as they enter the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Oracle Arena in Oakland at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in Game 1 of the first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs.

“With another exciting record-breaking regular season in the books, Warriors fans in Oakland and across the Bay Area are ready to propel our team through the playoffs and back to the 2017 NBA Finals,” Schaaf said in a statement.

Schaaf said, “In the lead up to Game 1 on Sunday I encourage all fans to remind the world why we have the greatest home court advantage in sports by wearing Warriors blue and gold on Friday.”

Lee said, “Let’s show everyone that we are ready for another great Warriors’ postseason by wearing blue and gold on Friday.”

Lee said, “We are going to kick off this year’s playoff run with pride and remind everyone that San Francisco is Warriors’ territory. Go Dubs!”

To show support for the Warriors, San Francisco will be lighting up City Hall, the San Francisco International Airport’s International Terminal and Coit Tower in the team’s colors on Friday.

Fans who want more information on the Golden State Warriors’ 2017 NBA Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, can visit warriors.com.

