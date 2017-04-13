Uber Faces $1M Fine For Allegedly Mishandling DUI Complaints

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have recommended that Uber be fined $1.13 million for failing to investigate and/or suspend drivers who are reported by a passenger to be intoxicated.

The state requires ride-hailing companies to have a zero-tolerance policy for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The order by regulators with the state Public Utilities Commission says investigators “found no evidence that (Uber) followed up in any way with zero-tolerance complaints several hours or even one full day after passengers filed such complaints.”

The order asks the full commission to determine if Uber is in violation of the zero-tolerance policy.

Uber spokeswoman Tracey Breeden says the company has no comment on the order.

Uber has reported receiving 2,047 zero-tolerance complaints between August 2014 and August 2015. The company says drivers were banned from working in 574 of those complaints.

