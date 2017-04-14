6 Tips To Make Your Business Stand Out In A Competitive Market

Gone are the days in which a catchy slogan and high dollar ad campaign could drive people to a business. These days, people receive so many ad impressions throughout the day, many simply ignore them. People are constantly exposed to advertising in everything from news tickers to social media feeds. For this reason, it is imperative to make your business stand out.

1. Build Customer Loyalty

When customers are being bombarded with information about many businesses in the same industry, your current customers can be your greatest asset, touting your business to family and friends. One way to keep them loyal is to communicate. An Entrepreneur.com article titled “6 Ways to Build Customer Loyalty” states, “Whatever method you use, the key is to dramatically point out to customers what excellent service you are giving them.”

2. Know What Your Business Offers

If your company’s product or service is truly different than those of your competitors, it’s your job to educate your audience. Focus marketing efforts on what your product can offer customers that other products cannot. Make customers aware of how your product will benefit them.

3. Be Original

Since customers are routinely bombarded with marketing information, your business should find ways to make its message memorable. Finding a message that resonates with customers is a good way to get them to remember your business. Another tactic is to enlist your customers to market for you. Social media contests can increase your brand awareness while letting current customers speak on your behalf.

4. Fill A Need

Many of the greatest ideas are sparked by an unmet need. Entrepreneur.com published an article titled “5 Steps You Can Use to Find Your Niche.” It outlines ways business owners can find the right mix of customers. “To create a profitable business, you first need to find problems your target customers are experiencing, then determine whether you can actually solve them.” Communicating how your company solves a customer’s problem will help them remember you.

5. Listen To Your Customers

Taking criticism is tough, especially when you’re a business owner who has invested everything into your business. If your customer is unhappy, it can feel like a personal attack. However, customer complaints can offer valuable information on improving your product or service. If a customer contacts you with a genuine complaint, see if there is something in the communication that can help you improve.

6. Network

People will be more likely to remember your business if they are exposed to your company’s name on a regular business. For B2B businesses, networking is a great way to achieve this. Communicating your expertise at conferences, attending industry events or even passing out business cards at alumni functions and other mixers is a great way to get your name out there.

There are many ways to make your business stand out. Perhaps the most important is to have a clear idea of what your business offers. This way, you can communicate it to customers with authority, increasing the chance that they will remember you.

