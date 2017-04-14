Aoki Homers, Drives In 2 Runs As Astros Beat A’s 7-2

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Nori Aoki homered and drove in two runs to help the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 Friday night for their third straight win.

Brian McCann had three RBIs with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to help Dallas Keuchel (2-0) win in Oakland for the first time in seven games, including six starts.

Khris Davis homered – his fifth of the season – in his first at-bat for the A’s, who lost their second straight.

A’s starter Kendall Graveman took a shutout into the fifth inning, which Aoki ruined with a leadoff homer over the right- field fence.

Graveman left after the fifth. He gave up five hits, walked two and did not strike out a hitter. Ryan Madsen (0-1) gave up a run and three hits while getting just two outs.

Houston’s Jose Altuve reached base in all five plate appearances, extending his streak to a career-high 11 straight.

Madsen got the first two outs in the sixth and then gave up singles to McCann and Marwin Gonzalez. Aoki hit a high chopper toward second that be beat on a play challenged by the A’s that was upheld.

A seventh-inning error by Trevor Plouffe, who homered in the ninth, led to three unearned runs, including two on McCann’s double. Plouffe also erred in the ninth, allowing two more unearned runs to score.

REDDICK RETURNS

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick returned to the Coliseum for the first time since the A’s traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers last July. “It’s always fun to play here,” Reddick said. “There are a lot of good guys and great friends here. The good thing about playing in Houston is I get to watch these guys play more often.” Reddick had a personal fan club in the right field bleachers with whom he’s spent time with outside the park. “I’m sure I’ll be heckled. I don’t expect anything less. From the first pitch thrown, you’re the enemy.” Reddick spent 4 1/2 years in Oakland, where he became a full-time player.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

A’s: RHP Sonny Gray will throw three innings or 45 pitches in extended spring training and at least two more bullpens before rejoining the team. Manager Bob Melvin hopes to have him back by May 1.

UP NEXT:

A’s: LHP Sean Manaea will make his fifth career start against the Astros. He’s 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA against them.

