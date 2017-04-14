DMV Gives Apple Right To Test Self-Driving Car

SAN JOSE (CBS SF & AP) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday added Apple to the list of 30 companies that have been given the green light to test self-driving vehicles on the state’s roadways.

A spokesman for the department said the permit will cover three vehicles — all 2015 Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUVs — and six individual drivers. The state requires a human behind the wheel during such testing.

Apple joins fellow Silicon Valley giants Google and NVIDIA on the list that also includes automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Nissan, BMW, GM, Honda, Ford, and Subaru who have been awarded testing permits.

The last time Apple acknowledged the existence of a self-driving car testing program — dubbed Project Titan — was back in December in an advisory letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Apple confirmed that it will begin testing self-driving technology in the state, but provided no details. It pointed to the December letter that stated the high-tech giant is investing heavily in “machine learning and autonomous systems” and noted “many potential applications” for these technologies.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report