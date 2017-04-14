Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets Recalled For High Levels Of Toxic Herb

April 14, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Babies, Belladonna, Homeopathic, Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets, Nightshade, Recall, Toxic

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Hyland’s teething tablets are being recalled nationwide due to inconsistent levels of toxic belladonna, which U.S. regulators say makes them a serious health hazard to young children.

The manufacturer, Standard Homeopathic Co., said that it stopped making and shipping the tablets last October. The recall covers Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets, meant to relieve gum discomfort from emerging teeth.

Belladonna, also called nightshade, is a poisonous herb that nonetheless has been used as a homeopathic medicine for centuries.

The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday that Standard Homeopathic of Los Angeles agreed to the recall. An FDA investigation found some tablets had much higher belladonna levels than listed on the products.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia