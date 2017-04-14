Monterey International Pop Festival Celebrates 50 Years

MONTEREY (CBS SF) – It’s been 50 years since the Monterey International Pop Festival began in 1967. It just so happens to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love celebration in San Francisco. To celebrate, Monterey Pop 50 will bring the original vibe back to the Monterey Peninsula with a three-day mega music festival.

In 2017, the line-up will bring in acts like Jack Johnson, Norah Jones, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead. Lesh also performed the first Monterey International Pop Festival with The Dead in 1967. Kurt Vile & the Violators, Father John Misty, Gary Clark Jr., the Head and the Heart, Langhorne Slim are also on the bill with more to be announced on Monday, April 17th on their website.

As one of the first outdoor mega music festivals, the Monterey International Pop Festival inspired events like Woodstock, Coachella, Bonnaroo, BottleRock Napa Valley and Outside Lands. First organized by Grammy Award-winning Producer and record Mogul Lou Adler and from the Mamas and The Papa’s John Phillips, the original 1967 line-up featured acts like The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix Experience, Otis Redding, Big Brother Holding Company, The Who and so much more. Adler is a consultant for the 50th Anniversary event as well.

The Monterey Pop 50 Festival is put together by Bay Area promoter Another Planet Entertainment and Coachella Music & Arts Festival organizer, Goldenvoice and will run from June 16th to 18th, 2017 at the Monterey County Fairgounds. Tickets will be available soon.

