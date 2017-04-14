New River Otter Makes Debut At San Francisco Aquarium

April 14, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Aquarium of The Bay, Easter, Pier 39, River Otter, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Aquarium of the Bay on Friday invited visitors to come meet its newest addition — a young North American river otter named Tahoe.

Tahoe joins Shasta, Baxter and Ryer, the other three river otters already on exhibit at the aquarium located near Pier 39 in San Francisco, according to its website.

The aquarium  announced the new member of its aquatic family earlier this month. North American river otters or Lontra canadensis live throughout California and are an important indicator for the health of the waterways that feed into San Francisco Bay.

To mark Tahoe’s first day in the North American River Otter Gallery, the Aquarium will be working with hosting a 2 p.m. otter chat that will feature Easter-themed fun for Tahoe and the other otters.

 

 

