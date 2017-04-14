Teen Accidentally Killed By Friend In Oakland Home, Police Say

April 14, 2017 10:32 AM
OAKLAND (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man who is accused of shooting a teen inside his Oakland home.

The East Bay Times reports police say the man was playing with a pistol Wednesday before it went off and fatally injured his 17-year-old friend.

Police arrested the man, but believe it was an accidental shooting. His name has not been released.

His friend, Luis Urquidez, died at the hospital. Police say the other six people who were in the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

Police have recovered the weapon from the home. The man’s case is pending review from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

