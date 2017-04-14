Cueto Pitches 7 Innings as Giants Beat Rockies 8-2

April 14, 2017 10:29 PM
Filed Under: Houston Astros, Major League Baseball, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Johnny Cueto pitched seven effective innings, Brandon Crawford and Chris Marrero homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Friday night.

Cueto (3-0) allowed two runs and six hits while winning his straight start to begin the season. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

The Giants jumped in front on Marrero’s first career homer in the second, a drive to left off Tyler Anderson (1-2) after Eduardo Nunez walked with two out. It was Marrero’s 144th at-bat in a major league career that goes back to 2011.

The 28-year-old Marrero, a first-round pick by Washington in 2006, is in his 12th year in pro ball and logged 4,005 at-bats in the minors. He went 2 for 3 after going into Friday hitting .056 (1 for 18).

