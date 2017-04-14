Pro-, Anti-Trump Protests Planned For Saturday Around The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Several events will kick off on Saturday using next week’s tax day as a backdrop for protests.
At an 11 a.m. march and rally starting Mt. Diablo Boulevard and Main Street in Walnut Creek, people will gather to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Pleasanton, may attend, according to organizers.
A similar message will be delivered at a 2 p.m. rally and march at San Francisco’s Civic Center plaza. Speakers there are expected to include Supervisor Jane Kim and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco.
A Trump tax-release protest will also be held in Santa Rosa at 3 p.m. at the U.S. Post Office at 730 Second Street.
At noon, a protest over Trump’s proposed increases to defense spending will begin at the Palo Alto City Hall, located at 250 Hamilton Ave.
A rally by Trump supporters is scheduled to take place at Berkeley’s Civic Center Park Saturday morning. Last month a rally at the same location saw pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators clash violently and Berkeley police on Friday were preparing for a repeat of that March 4 melee.
