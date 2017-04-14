Suspect Arrested In Santa Clara University Sexual Assault

April 14, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Brendan Newanforbi, Crime, Santa Clara, Santa Clara University, Sexual assault

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a Santa Clara University student in February, authorities announced Friday.

Santa Clara police spokesman Lt. Dan Moreno said Brendan Newanforbi has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of assault with intent to commit rape and kidnapping.

Investigators said the assault took place at 8:09 a.m. on Feb. 26th as the victim walked on the sidewalk near Lafayette Way and Poplar Street. The area is two blocks from Santa Clara University

The victim was able to fight back and the suspect was last seen running northbound on Lafayette Way.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Detective Roy Gutierrez (408) 615-4820.

