2 Suspects Sought For Bank Robbery In Downtown Benicia

BENICIA (CBS SF) — Police are asking for help to find two people who robbed a bank Friday afternoon in downtown Benicia.

The robbery occurred at about 2:25 p.m. at the Bank of the West at 1001 First Street, police said.

Two men allegedly entered the bank, jumped over the bank’s counter and took money.

The pair then fled in a champagne-colored pickup truck with no license plate. The truck was last seen heading west in the 100 block of J Street, according to police.

No weapon or note was seen during the robbery and no one was injured, police said.

The suspects are described as two black men, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and bandanas covering their faces. Images of the pair and their vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the suspects, including residents on J Street who may have home surveillance cameras, are asked to contact Benicia police at (707) 745-3412.

