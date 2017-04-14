Bay Area Counties Head To Court Over Trump Sanctuary Cities Order

April 14, 2017 7:22 AM
Filed Under: President Donald Trump, San Francisco, sanctuary cities, Santa Clara County, Trump Immigration

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick has scheduled a hearing on Friday on San Francisco’s request for a court order blocking the Trump administration from cutting off funds to any of the nation’s so-called sanctuary cities.

Santa Clara County about 50 miles south of San Francisco is also asking Orrick to block the president’s order. The judge has asked the county to make its arguments at the same time as San Francisco.

The administration has not suspended any funding yet. But the two local governments say the order is making it difficult for them to plan their budgets.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia