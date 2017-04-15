Fire Strikes Redwood City Home Twice In Less Than 24 Hours

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Five people have been displaced after a fire broke out two times in less than 24 hours at a residence in Redwood City, according to a fire spokesman.

Battalion Chief Mike O’Leary said firefighters responded to 101 Hyde St. at 4:40 p.m. Friday on reports of a home that had caught fire.

The fire was extinguished and at that time three of the homes five occupants were displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross.

Around 6 a.m. today firefighters responded for a second time to the home on reports of another fire. O’Leary said the damage was more extensive after the second blaze, and as a result the home was red-tagged.

The American Red Cross was called again and they assisted the other two displaced residents following the incident.

According to O’Leary, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

