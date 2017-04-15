Giants Fall To Rockies 5-0; Jarrett Parker Hurt Crashing Into Left-Field Wall

April 15, 2017 4:18 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Tyler Chatwood pitched 5 2/3 perfect innings before Chris Marrero’s single and finished with a two-hitter for the Colorado Rockies in his first big league shutout, a 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Chatwood (1-2) struck out four and walked one, lowering his ERA from 6.35 ERA to 3.54. He threw 67 of 105 pitches for strikes in his second complete game in 91 major league starts.

He retired 17 consecutive batters before Marrero lined a single into right field. Joe Panik singled leading off the seventh.

Nolan Arenado had three hits, including a home run off Matt Moore (1-2), who allowed five runs, 10 hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Arenado’s fourth home run this season put the Rockies ahead 1-0 in the third, and Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run single in a three-run fourth that included Dustin Garneau’s RBI double. Stephen Cardullo added a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker left after appearing to injure a shoulder when he crashed into the wall on a running catch, robbing D.J. LaMahieu of an extra-base hit with two outs in the fourth inning. After the collision, Parker sprinted toward the infield, stopped and dropped to his knees on the outfield grass. He grimaced, was examined by trainers and was replaced by Aaron Hill.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Bruce Bochy expressed guarded confidence C Buster Posey will be ready to come off the seven-day concussion DL on Tuesday when the Giants are scheduled to open a three-game series at Kansas City. “It’s going very well with Buster, we’ll push it a little bit more tomorrow, but no issues swinging the bat, he got quite a few swings in,” Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija, slated to start for San Francisco, is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

