2 Small Earthquakes Strike Near Gilroy

April 15, 2017 10:31 AM
MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Two earthquakes struck the Bay Area Saturday morning near Gilroy, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At 8:06 a.m., a preliminary 2.9 magnitude quake struck 6.2 miles east southeast of Gilroy.

At 8:48 a.m., a preliminary 3.2 magnitude quake struck at the same location, according to USGS officials.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
