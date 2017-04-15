Pro- And Anti-Trump Protesters Clash In Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A protest Saturday afternoon in Berkeley involving Trump and anti-Trump supporters is now blocking city streets and fights have broken out, police said.

LIVE VIDEO STREAM FROM KPIX CHOPPER 5

As of 12:18 p.m., Allston Way between Milvia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way was blocked.

Four people have been arrested and officers have seized items prohibited from the protest.

Some type of gas was released this morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park where the protest started, a police spokesman said.

Spokesman Officer Byron White said because of the release of the gas, police put on gas masks.

White wasn’t sure when protesters started gathering but some were going to gather at 10 a.m. and others at noon.

Other groups may come later, he said.

White did not have any information on injuries.

The items encountered at the protest that are prohibited have included flagpoles, a knife, a stun gun, helmets and signs and flags attached to poles.

Officers continue to monitor the protest and adjust their tactics, White said.

Anyone with photos or videos of the event is asked to share them with police by sending them to police@cityofberkeley.info or http://bit.ly/berkvideo.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed