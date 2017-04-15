Sinkhole On Tunnel Road In Berkeley Snarls Traffic

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Motorists on Saturday were advised to avoid westbound Tunnel Road in Berkeley as the road was closed because of a sinkhole that developed, police said.
The advisory was issued at 10:58 a.m. for westbound Tunnel Road between Bridge and Vicente roads.
Significant traffic delays occurred in the area. Police said they do not know when the westbound side of the road would reopen.
