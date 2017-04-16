Berkeley Police Say 20 Arrested, 11 Injured In Saturday Protest

BERKELEY (CBS/AP) — Twenty people were arrested in connection with violence at a protest Saturday in Berkeley and police expect to make more arrests once they review video and social media evidence, police said.

The protest started Saturday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park at 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. and spread to city streets.

The protest involved pro- and anti-Trump protesters and was similar to one at the same park March 4. Ten people were arrested in that protest.

Police arrested protesters on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other felony offenses. Police arrested two people associated with the March 4 protest.

Eleven people were injured and seven of those were taken to hospitals, according to police.

None of the businesses in the area reported being damaged. No one who did not participate in the event was injured, police said.

City officials imposed a one-day rule for the protest. The rule prohibited anything from the park that could be used as a weapon.

Anyone violating the rule could be cited. Police seized a host of sticks, wooden dowels and poles. They also seized a stun gun, mace, knives, an axe handle, bear spray, pepper spray and a concrete-filled can.

Police are asking anyone who has photos or videos of the event that might help officers make arrests to visit http://bit.ly/berkvideo.

