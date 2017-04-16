EASTER SHOWERS: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic

Cleveland Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Showed Slaying Live On Facebook

April 16, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Facebook Live, Gun violence, Homicide, Murder, Social Media

CLEVELAND (CBS/AP) — Cleveland’s police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect they say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook.

Calvin Williams said Sunday that he’s urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed.

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

