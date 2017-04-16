Rockies Roll Giants On A Sloppy Sunday

EASTER SHOWERS: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic

April 16, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Major League Baseball, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela settled down after a rough first inning, holding San Francisco scoreless on four hits over the next six innings to win his second straight start in Rockies’ 4-3 victory over the Giants on a wet Sunday.

Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a homer and Nolan Arenado celebrated his 26th birthday with a two-run double to cap a three-run first inning as the Rockies took three of the four games in the series.

Senzatela (2-0) allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings overall. Mike Dunn struck out the two batters he faced in the eighth, Adam Ottavino got another out and Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh straight save this season.

Though rain fell throughout the first five innings and resumed briefly in the eighth, San Francisco avoided its first home rainout in more than a decade. The last time rain forced cancellation of a game at AT&T Park was in April 2006.

Jeff Samardzija (0-3) struck out eight while allowing four runs in seven innings.

