EASTER SHOWERS: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic

Two Injured In San Jose Motel Fire

April 16, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Casa Linda Motel, Fire, Injuries, Motel, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were taken to a trauma center early Sunday after a two-alarm fire erupted at a San Jose hotel, authorities said.

The San Jose Fire Department said it received a call at 12:27 a.m. reporting a fire at the Casa Linda Motel located at 1669 Monterey Road.

Firefighters responded to the single-story motel and had the blaze under control at 12:51 a.m.

Two residents were injured and transported to a local trauma center, fire officials said. Their condition and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and arson investigators were at the scene of the blaze.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia