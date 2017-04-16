Two Injured In San Jose Motel Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were taken to a trauma center early Sunday after a two-alarm fire erupted at a San Jose hotel, authorities said.
The San Jose Fire Department said it received a call at 12:27 a.m. reporting a fire at the Casa Linda Motel located at 1669 Monterey Road.
Firefighters responded to the single-story motel and had the blaze under control at 12:51 a.m.
Two residents were injured and transported to a local trauma center, fire officials said. Their condition and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation and arson investigators were at the scene of the blaze.