Young Woman Dies After Apparent Fall From Balcony Near UC Berkeley Campus

by Da Lin April 16, 2017 7:31 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Death, Berkeley Balcony, Da Lin, Fatal Fall

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Paramedics were called to a building on Dwight Way, a few blocks south of the UC Berkeley campus early Sunday morning where a young woman appeared to have fallen from the third-story balcony.

The woman, later identified as 21-year-old Kimberly Tze, from Elk Grove, was taken to Highland Hospital where she died.

Kimberly Tze

(Photo via Facebook)

According to her Facebook page, Tze was a student at Cal. Berkeley police are investigating. Neighbors say they didn’t hear loud music or partying sounds before the incident.

