Charities Purporting To Support Veterans Accused Of Misusing Funds

April 17, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General, California, Central Coast Equine Rescue and Retirement, Charities, Lawsuit, Misuse of Funds, Veterans, Wounded Warriors Support Group

OAKLAND (AP) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a civil lawsuit seeking to dissolve and recover hundreds of thousands of dollars from two charities that purport to support veterans.

Becerra on Monday filed the suit against the Wounded Warriors Support Group and Central Coast Equine Rescue and Retirement, which are both run by the family of Matthew G. Gregory.

Becerra’s suit alleges that the operators ran raffles to support the groups then diverted the money for personal use including travel, dining, shopping at Victoria’s Secret and paying off credit card debt.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, civil penalties and the dissolution of both charities. It also seeks to forbid the family from running a charity in California.

An after-hours phone message seeking comment from Gregory was not immediately returned.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia