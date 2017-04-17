Foodie Chap With Chef Alicia Jenish-McCarron of Black Cat In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Alicia began her career at a young age, and moved to San Francisco to pursue her culinary career immediately after graduation from the Culinary Institute of America. She began working under Loretta Keller at Bizou where she first fell in love with rustic French cuisine. After some time at Bizou, Jenish traveled through Europe to further develop her culinary skills. She spent almost four months traveling through Italy, France and Spain where she continued to eat, cook, and fall in love with food. Jenish returned to the Bay Area to work as a butcher at Marsha McBride’s Café Rouge in Berkeley. It was during her time at Café Rouge that Jenish mastered her talents in charcuterie.

Jenish spent a year at Café Rouge, and then moved on to the Le Petite Robert Bistro in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood. There she worked her way up to chef de cuisine and worked closely with Chef Robert Cubberly. Jenish mastered her skills and techniques in French cuisine in her more than four years at Le Petite Robert. She left to open Lark Creek Steak and shortly after the restaurant opened, she joined chef and restaurateur Charles Phanathis Out the Door Westfield.

She spent three years at Out the Door working closely with Phan to develop and execute the restaurant’s menu. She went on to become the opening executive chef at the Café in the Academy of Science Museum in Golden Gate Park where she worked closely with not only Phan, but her first mentor, Loretta Keller.

After two years at the Café in the Academy of Science Museum, Jenish left to open Revival Bar and Kitchen in Berkeley. From there she became Executive Chef of the Grand Café, San Francisco.

This versatile Chef recently worked at personal chef start up Kitchit.

Now she is at the helm in the kitchen as Executive Chef at the less than a year old supper club Black Cat. Treat yourself to a sexy night out with good eats, killer cocktails and live jazz at Black Cat.

Black Cat is a supper club for all: an intimate dinner for two, a group outing or a solo adventure where if you sit at the bar new friends will soon be made. It’s my new fave spot in the city with a cocktail program that matches the elevated approachable cuisine by Chef Jen.

Owner and business partners Fritz Quattlebaum and Khalid Mushasha and their team know how to make everyone’s night a special one when they visit Black Cat.

Its open daily 5:30pm – 2:00am on Eddy Street, in San Francisco’s edgy side of town the Tenderloin. Reservations are encouraged.

Per the interview I did indeed gatecrash chef’s wonderful wedding last year to rock star bartender Adrian McCarron. Best wedding crash ever!

Enjoy my tasty talk with a chef who, right now is Black Cat’s “MEOW”…Alicia Jenish McCarron.

Cheers, Liam!

Chef Alicia Jenish-McCarron’s Cod Croquette

Ingredients:

5# russet potatoes

5# rock cod filet, de boned

2 red onion, diced

1 cup green garlic confit

Zest of 2 lemons and juice

2 cups bechamel

1T espelette

2T salt

1T pepper

Poach For Cod Ingredients:

1/2gallon cream

½ gallon ½ &½

2T coriander

1T mustard seed

6 garlic cloves

1 bunch thyme

3T salt

Directions:

Simmer together in hotel pan, poach cod until just cooked. Remove cod and cool. Poach can be used twice.

Boil potatoes in salted water, whole until tender.

Peel potatoes and grate. Remove skin from cod and flake into large chunks. Mix in a bowl with remaining ingredients. Make one croquette and taste!

Flour, egg and bread crumb 1 ½ ounce portions.

