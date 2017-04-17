Earth At Night BlackMarble_2016_3km

Impressive. One thing it demonstrates is the idea of the planet being overpopulated is bogus.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
One Comment
Impressive. One thing it demonstrates is the idea of the planet being overpopulated is bogus.